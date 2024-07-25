SDCC 2024: All the Reveals from the “Star Wars: Stories from A Galaxy Far, Far Away” Panel at San Diego Comic-Con

For Light and Life! Lucasfilm’s official Star Wars: Stories from A Galaxy Far, Far Away panel just concluded at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, and attendees were treated to a number of reveals from Lucasfilm Publishing (and even– as a surprise– a brand-new action figure from Hasbro) and the worlds of Star Wars Outlaws, The Acolyte, and The High Republic. Here’s a breakdown of everything that was announced, along with some preview covers and images.

THE ART OF STAR WARS OUTLAWS from Dark Horse – “A FULL-COLOR ART BOOK COLLECTING CONCEPT ART AND CREATOR COMMENTARY FROM THE FIRST-EVER OPEN-WORLD STAR WARS GAME SET BETWEEN THE EVENTS OF THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK AND RETURN OF THE JEDI. Developed by Massive Entertainment in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, Star Wars Outlaws gives players the opportunity to explore distinct locations across the galaxy, both iconic and new, as Kay Vess—a scoundrel seeking freedom from her past with her companion Nix. As the unlikely heroes embark on a stars-spanning series of high-stakes missions, they constantly risk running afoul of rivaling gangs or falling into the clutches of the evil Galactic Empire. The Art of Star Wars Outlaws explores the creation of this underworld adventure with an expertly designed assembly of thrilling imagery and intimate insights from the game’s creators. Now readers can get down and dirty as they acquaint themselves with charming rogues, plunge into alien environments, examine exotic tools and weapons, and see how Kay Vess was made to defy the odds.” (June 3rd, 2025)

STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE – KELNACCA #1 by Cavan Scott – “KELNACCA FROM THE HIT DISNEY+ SERIES DEBUTS! CAVAN SCOTT and MARIKA CRESTA bring the action as Wookiee Jedi Kelnacca steps into the pages of his own issue! Delve deep into the history of Kelnacca and the world of the High Republic in this bombastic one-shot! Includes an exclusive interview with Kelnacca actor Joonas Suotamo.” (September 4th)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI #1 by Cavan Scott with cover by Phil Noto – “WHAT SCARES THE JEDI? The galaxy-spanning finale of the High Republic begins here! New York Times Bestselling author Cavan Scott (Venom: Zombiotes, Union Jack the Ripper) returns with artist Marika Cresta (Doctor Aphra, Captain Carter) for the galaxy-shattering final arc of Star Wars: The High Republic. As fighting within the Nihil Occlusion Zone intensifies, Jedi Master Keeve Trennis is set upon a path that will change her life forever. Guest-starring The Acolyte’s Wookiee Jedi Master, Kelnacca alongside fan-favorite characters from Star Wars: The High Republic novels, audio dramas and comics.” (February 2025)

THE ART OF STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC (VOLUME II) by Kristin Baver – “Featuring exclusive concept art, character and costume sketches, and vehicle and creature designs by Lucasfilm Publishing and its partners, this official companion to Star Wars: The High Republic (Phases II and III) offers fans a definitive, behind-the-scenes look at the continuing adventures within this ambitious era of Star Wars storytelling.” (February 2025)

STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE: WAYSEEKER by Justina Ireland – “Before The Acolyte, Vernestra Rwoh must find her place in the Jedi Order. Vernestra Rwoh has spent over a decade exploring the Outer Rim as a Wayseeker, answering to no other authority but the Force itself. When a request from the Jedi Council orders her back to Coruscant, Vernestra initially refuses, feeling that her first priority should be to the beings she's already serving. But after Jedi Master Indara arrives to ask for Vernestra’s aid in person, Vernestra finds herself pulled back into Coruscant’s complicated world of Republic politics and underworld crime. As the two delve further into their investigation, and the lines between Jedi and Republic business blur, Vernestra must reconsider what it means to serve for Light and Life.” (May 6th, 2025)

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES – JEDI MASTER VERNESTRA RWOH from Hasbro – “A high-ranking Jedi, Vernestra Rwoh investigates the strange occurrences surrounding Osha Aniseya and Master Sol, concerned of what they might portend. This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh from the STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE live-action series on Disney+. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character design. Features a soft goods robe and comes with a Lightsaber accessory.” (Spring 2025, available for pre-order this Saturday evening from Hasbro Pulse)

STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE VISUAL GUIDE by Pablo Hidalgo – “Delve deeper into Star Wars: The Acolyte with the definitive visual guide. Decades before the birth of Darth Vader, explore the glorious High Republic era in the Star Wars galaxy. During this exciting time, the noble Jedi are protectors of peace and justice. This Visual Guide reveals all of the key characters, locations, vehicles, and technology from the Disney+ series and is written by Star Wars insider Pablo Hidalgo.” (March 4th, 2025)

IMAGE

STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE Untitled YA Novel by Tessa Gratton – “While their Jedi Masters clean up a political mess left behind by one of their own, Jedi Padawan Jecki Lon and her least favorite fellow Padawan Yord are drawn into a planet-wide coming-of-age ritual as featured guests. The first ritual goes well, but when the final event is interrupted, Jecki and Yord will have to use all of their abilities and work together to keep each other–and their new friends–safe from danger.” (July 29th, 2025)

IMAGE

THE ART OF STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE (SEASON ONE) by Kristin Baver – “The official behind-the-scenes companion to the Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte. The Art of Star Wars: The Acolyte showcases the production art, character and vehicle designs, planets, storyboards, and other ephemera created during the production of the hit Disney+ series. Set 100 years before The Phantom Menace, in the waning days of the High Republic, The Acolyte tells the story of a Jedi Master and their former Padawan as they investigate a sinister threat. Starring Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Carrie-Ann Moss, this series marks the first time the High Republic will appear in live action. Interviews with key creatives from the series give a first-hand account of working within this new era.” (Summer 2025)

IMAGE

