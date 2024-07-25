Photos: Hasbro Shares New Star Wars Toys At SDCC 2024

This morning’s Hasbro breakfast brought forward an abundance of new figurines and toy sets from the world of Star Wars.

Characters are represented from the entire galaxy of Star Wars stories.

The Mandalorian had multiple figures and sets on display, including Moff Gideon’s Light Cruiser Hallway.

Ahsoka also made an appearance with a new droid figure and x-wing.

Amidst the very serious, detailed toys were some more comical approaches, like the Force N’ Telling Vader.

These sets were on display as a part of Hasbro’s presence at San Diego Comic-Con and we can’t wait to get our hands on them soon.

