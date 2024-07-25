Photos: LEGO Booth at SDCC 2024 Highlights Star Wars Sets, Marvel Builds, And More

The LEGO booth at SDCC 2024 is highlighting all sorts of creations, big and small, under the Disney umbrella.

Of course, Star Wars has a healthy showing at the booth, with multiple displays on what fans can build from numerous galaxies.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy is an upcoming animated series heading to Disney+ this September. Along with a huge LEGO creation on display, they also are showing off a new starfighter from the series, which will go on sale this October. Those attending the convention can enter to win a signed set.

Marvel is up next, with Spider-Man welcoming fans into their area of the booth.

The booth at large features an abundance of QR codes. Fans who fall in love with certain sets or pieces can scan to either buy or pre-order upcoming releases. A simple, yet incredibly helpful feature.

(For fans of Universal Orlando’s recent Mega Movie Parade, we also got a kick out of this Jaws set.)

To top it off with a healthy dose of adorable, two sizes of Simba builds are also on display. A great choice in preparing for this December’s Mufasa release.

The booth will be showcasing all of these items for the entirety of the convention.

