All New Summer Products Inspired by Disney Junior’s “Ariel”

In celebration of the upcoming series Disney Junior’s Ariel, new products from Just Play and the LEGO Group, feature Ariel, Flounder, Sebastian, and more.

What's Available:

Disney Junior Splash & Glow Ariel Doll – available for pre-order now!

Licensee: Just Play

MSRP: $39.99

The Disney Junior Splash & Glow Ariel Doll dives in with big fun for little ones.

The gorgeous mermaid music and light-up toy features lots of ways to play, both in and out of water!

Press on the shell necklace to hear fun sound effects and the theme song from the show.

In water, rainbow lights inside Ariel’s 11.5-inch-tall body glow in an array of colors as water creates a beautiful, prismatic fountain-like skirt that glistens as the lights change.

Kids can style Ariel’s stunning hair with 3 hair beads and a tiara.

Disney Junior Ariel Deluxe Atlantica Palace Playset – available for pre-order now!

Licensee: Just Play

MSRP: $59.99

Inspired by Disney Junior’s Ariel , this toy palace opens to reveal over 20 inches of 2-sided, multi-level play space.

This playset comes with 4 figures – Ariel, Fernie, Flounder and Sebastian. Each 4-inch mermaid figure's tail fin changes color when dipped in icy water.

Specially designed tail fins allow figures to stand on their own.

The main entrance’s 2-story elevator features a grand throne reveal.

Buttons on the third floor activate lights and sounds.

Take a spin on the dance floor and twirl figures around the palace’s spire.

LEGO Ariel’s Crystal Cavern – available July 1

Licensee: The LEGO Group

MSRP: $29.99

This buildable mermaid playset gift helps boost kids’ problem-solving skills with creative play.

Inside is a cavern with a spinning platform and slide, a whale vehicle, a shipwreck with a treasure chest and a cauldron.

It also includes Ursula and Ariel LEGO ǀ Disney mini-doll figures and a Flounder LEGO ǀ Disney fish figure.

LEGO Ariel’s Music Stage – available July 1

Licensee: The LEGO Group

MSRP: $15.99

Performance and creative play await kids aged 4+ as they learn to build with this LEGO ǀ Disney Princess Ariel’s Music Stage construction toy designed to improve problem-solving skills and inspire youngsters to enjoy endless creative play.

This kids’ building toy includes a LEGO ǀ Disney Ariel mini-doll figure and LEGO ǀ Disney Sebastian animal figure.

There’s also a stage with a spinning floor, and a refreshment area built with a chair and fun story starter elements including a guitar, maracas and a pineapple.