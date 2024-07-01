LEGO Reveals Multiple New Star Wars Sets for August: C-3PO, Desert Skiff, “Ahsoka” Duel On Peridea, More

One month ahead of the date, the popular toy company LEGO has revealed several new Star Wars building sets due to be released at the beginning of August.

First up is the new LEGO Star Wars buildable C-3PO ($139.99) protocol droid from almost every Star Wars theatrical movie since 1977. LEGO calls this “A nostalgic gift idea for adults and any fans of the classic Star Wars saga, this collectible set offers an immersive and rewarding creative challenge. Recreate every detail of the beloved Star Wars character and turn his head or move his arms to create familiar poses.”

Next up is the LEGO Star Wars Ahsoka Tano's Duel on Peridea ($54.99) building set from Lucasfilm’s live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka. “A fun birthday gift idea for boys, girls and any fan aged 8 and up, this collectible construction toy includes 5 LEGO Star Wars minifigures – Ahsoka Tano, Grand Admiral Thrawn, Morgan Elsbeth, Ezra Bridger and a Night Trooper – with iconic accessories for creative play. Place the characters on the platform, which features 3 built-in turntables for spinning battles and a function to recreate Ezra’s leap.”

The third new set to be revealed is the LEGO Star Wars Desert Skiff & Sarlacc Pit ($79.99) from Return of the Jedi. “The desert skiff features translucent elements for a hover effect and has playful details such as a push-out plank for Luke Skywalker to walk and the foldout railing where Han Solo nearly fell off. The pit has levers to move the Sarlacc’s tentacles, and the Sarlacc has space in its mouth for a LEGO minifigure.”

And lastly for kids who want some fun mix-and-match play options, there’s the LEGO Star Wars Creative Play Droid Builder ($99.99), which LEGO says is a “unique family gift idea for boys and girls and any fan aged 9 and up, this buildable Star Wars toy set comes with lots of accessories to customize the droids, including a duck, cowboy hat, mustache, glasses, headphones, 2 jet boosters and 2 stud shooters. The rotating head and legs of each droid character can be reattached to any other character’s body to build totally mixed-up droids!”

For additional information, be sure to visit LEGO’s official website. And check out some alternate-angle images of the above-listed Star Wars sets below.