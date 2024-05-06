New “LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy” Special Coming to Disney+ Introduces Darth Jar Jar

Disney+ has unveiled the teaser trailer and poster for the “four-piece” animated special LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, coming to the streamer this September.

What’s Happening:

In LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy , the entire Star Wars Galaxy gets completely mixed up when an ordinary nerf-herder, Sig Greebling (Gaten Matarazzo), unearths a powerful artifact from a hidden Jedi temple. He finds himself thrust into adventure in a new, wondrously wild and twisted version of the galaxy where good guys are bad, bad guys are good, and the fate of all depends on Sig becoming the hero who can put all the pieces back together.

Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, Josh Rimes, Jill Wilfert, Jason Cosler and Keith Malone are the executive producers. Chris Buckley directs with Daniel Cavey & Dan Langlois producing.

The animated special showcases the longtime team-up of Lucasfilm and Danish toy manufacturing company, The LEGO Group.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy consists of four parts, which debut September 13th, exclusively on Disney+.

What They’re Saying:

Executive producer James Waugh: “It’s hard to believe that it’s been twenty-five years since the ground-breaking collaboration between Lucasfilm and The LEGO Group began. In that time, LEGO Star Wars has given our fans the unique power to unlock their imaginations and play with the galaxy’s elements in any way they can conceive… and build. It’s with that playful spirit in mind that we set out to 'Rebuild the Galaxy' like never before. Tapping into the comedic genius of Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, two of the most talented comedy writers I’ve had the fortune of working with, we’ve mixed and matched LEGO sets to snap together Imperial X-fighters, Rebel TIE-wings, and yes, even Darth Jar Jar. This four-piece special is a celebration of all things Star Wars , LEGO, and the incredible explorations that can only happen when these two amazing brands come together.”

