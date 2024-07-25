Photos: Disney Publishing Opens A Pop-Up Bookshop At SDCC 2024

Disney Publishing has opened a pop-up bookshop on the San Diego Comic Con showfloor.

Two new books have been made available at the booth: Weird by True! Star Wars and Witches Run Amok: A Hocus Pocus Oral History. Both books are upcoming releases with limited quantities available at the convention center.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends are highlighted, with their collection of children’s books.

Also on hand of the numerous titles from the publishing house, including new editions to the Twisted Tale and Disney Descendants series.

Disney Publishing will have their pop-up book shop open for business for the entirety of the convention.

