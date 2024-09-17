LEGO Shows Off New Jabba’s Sail Barge Ultimate Collector Series Set

The highly detailed collectors set, which includes 11 minifigures, is the perfect way to bring a slice of Tatooine to your home.

LEGO Star Wars:

Star Wars’ official website

For the first time, LEGO fans will have the opportunity to add the iconic Khetanna to their collection.

Releasing this October, this highly detailed set of Hutt’s luxury barge was specifically designed for experienced builders and adult fans.

The new set arrives with 11 minifigures includes: Jabba the Hutt Princess Leia Organa Bib Fortuna C-3PO Max Rebo (with his red ball jett organ) Kithaba Vizam Wooof A Gamorrean Guard Kowakian-monkey lizard Salacious B. Crumb R2-D2 carrying a serving tray of drinks

This is the first time Vizam and Wooof have ever been offered by LEGO, and other characters, such as Max Rebo, have only been available on rare occasions.

LEGO senior designer César Carvalhosa Soares shared “The entire top deck has several features like hatches and stairs, cannons, and blasters and, of course, the huge textile sails that give the barge its iconic silhouette,”

The interior of Jabba’s sand cruiser is also highly detailed, providing the perfect place to keep prisoners and indebted smugglers. Builders will also have the chance to create the designer-added cockpit with controls, which includes room for a pilot and co-pilot. Max Rebo will have an amazing spot to perform next to Jabba’s personal quarters, which is revealed by the hinged exterior panels. In the center of the set, fans will find a galley kitchen loaded with food items.

The 3,942 piece set will include quite a few Easter eggs for builders to discover. The 30-inch-long ship is designed for displayability and playability, allowing adult fans and master builders to create their own Star Wars stories.

The Jabba’s Sail Barge LEGO set retails for $499.99 and will be available starting October 3rd for LEGO Insiders and October 6th for everyone else. You can check out the official site for the set here

Read More Star Wars: