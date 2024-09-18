BD-X Droids Set To Make Their Big Screen Debut In Upcoming Star Wars Film

BD-X droids are set to make their debut on the big screen soon, says Josh D’Amaro.
What’s Happening:
- At today’s INBOUND 2024, a conference bringing together marketing, sales, and customer service professionals, a bit of Star Wars news was shared with the crowd.
- Josh D’Amaro, Chair of Disney Experiences, was on hand to give a presentation on how Disney turns “dreams into reality”.
- As part of the presentation, the BD-X droids that have begun to make brief appearances at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge were on hand to showcase a physical embodiment of a dream becoming reality.
- During their appearance, it was hinted that these droids will soon appear on the big screen in an upcoming Star Wars film.
- Later on, Disney reconfirmed the tidbit at the conference.
- With The Mandalorian & Grogu having begun filming, maybe The Child will get to interact with these tiny droids soon!
