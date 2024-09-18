BD-X Droids Set To Make Their Big Screen Debut In Upcoming Star Wars Film

BD-X droids are set to make their debut on the big screen soon, says Josh D’Amaro.

What’s Happening:

At today’s INBOUND 2024, a conference bringing together marketing, sales, and customer service professionals, a bit of Star Wars

Josh D’Amaro, Chair of Disney Experiences, was on hand to give a presentation on how Disney turns “dreams into reality”.

As part of the presentation, the BD-X droids that have begun to make brief appearances at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

During their appearance, it was hinted that these droids will soon appear on the big screen in an upcoming Star Wars film.

Later on, Disney reconfirmed the tidbit at the conference.

With The Mandalorian & Grogu having begun filming, maybe The Child will get to interact with these tiny droids soon!

Look who crashed our dinner pic.twitter.com/L3WwR1Edt1 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) September 19, 2024

