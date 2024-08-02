SDCC 2024 Panel Recap: Exploring Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Unveiling the Secrets and Lore Within Black Spire Outpost

One week ago today, our friends Kristine and Martin Smith (from the “Heroes of the Halcyon” podcast) joined forces with Holly Frey (from “Full of Sith”) and Disney-bounder Mars Suhardi to host a panel all about Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Below you’ll find my brief recap of what attendees learned during this presentation.

The panel began with an introduction to our hosts.

Then the panelists moved on to providing history and context for the planet Batuu in the broader Star Wars galaxy and timeline.

We learned about interacting with Batuuan locals and using the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge datapad in the Play Disney Parks app.

The team provided a handy list of phrases to use around Black Spire Outpost, and then went into the lore of Batuu that has been expanded upon in Star Wars publishing, such as Vi Moradi’s story in the Black Spire novel. They also went through costuming guidelines for the land.

Next we took a tour of Batuu and its many interesting features, such as Black Spire Station, the Droid Depot and its owner Mubo, and the BD-X droids that everyone wants to come back.

The Kyber crystals in Savi’s Workshop come from Tarkin Initiative crates, and we also learned about the Trilon Wishing Tree, Oga’s Cantina, and its owner Oga Garra. Then the panel took a poll in the room and Blue Milk definitely won out over Green Milk from Bubo Wamba’s Milk Stand.

Then they got into some of the lore of Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, including the fact that Han Solo was the one to actually deliver the infant Sarlacc to the shop in Marvel’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge comic books. Everyone in attendance at the panel received an unofficial Galaxy’s Edge swag pack, including a custom-made Bard coaster.

Next they went through Easter Eggs in the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction, the “Fire of the Rising Moons” fireworks show, and introduced us to Bard the R1-series droid.

Then we explored Black Spire Outpost’s Marketplace, including the shops there, the counter-service location Ronto Roasters and the Docking Bay 7 restaurant.

The team also plugged the Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge virtual-reality experience from ILM Immersive.

And they reviewed the various Star Wars books and comics that cover Galaxy’s Edge and Batuu lore.

Then the Galaxy’s Edge panel concluded with a reminder that we still don’t know the answer to the question of why the Black Spire obelisks are different on both coasts.

Be sure to check right back here at LaughingPlace.com for additional coverage from San Diego Comic-Con 2024.