Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 201: Star Wars at SDCC 2024 with Tessa Gratton, Justina Ireland, and the Hasbro Team

Date: August 2nd, 2024 (interviews recorded July 25th and 26th, wraparound recorded August 1st)

“Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino returns home from San Diego Comic-Con 2024 with two audio interviews (among other things): one with Star Wars: The High Republic authors Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland, and one with Hasbro Star Wars Brand Manager Jing Houle and Product Designer Chris Reiff. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines!

