Photos: “The Acolyte” On Full Display AT Star Wars’ SDCC 2024 Booth

The convention floor at San Diego Comic-Con has opened for excited fans and we got a look at the Star Wars booth filled with costumes, art, and props from The Acolyte.

Numerous props from theseries were available to view, including a multitude of characters’ lightsabers.

Costumes were also on display from the series, with the immense detail finally being able to be viewed up close.

Surrounding the props and costumes are a large gallery of concept art and artwork based on the series, which is all quite stunning.

The booth will be open on the convention floor through this weekend’s event. The Acolyte is now streaming on Disney+.