Exclusive Reveal: Darth Maul Returns to Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series for “The Phantom Menace” 25th Anniversary

Fresh off the character’s availability at San Diego Comic-Con as a Hasbro exclusive with his Sith Speeder, the iconic villain Darth Maul is returning to the popular toy company’s Star Wars: The Black Series line as an individual action figure based on his appearance in Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

What’s happening:

Laughing Place has been given the exclusive opportunity to reveal the new Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Maul six-inch-scale action figure. It is recommended for ages 4 and up and will retail for $24.99, with availability beginning in the winter of this year.

This toy is based on the villainous character’s appearance in 1999’s Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace , in which he was played by actor Ray Park. The film, which was the first of George Lucas’s Star Wars prequel trilogy, celebrated its 25th anniversary this past May.

The figure will become available for pre-order August 13 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse

What they’re saying:

Hasbro: “Sent by the evil Darth Sidious, Darth Maul delivered a fatal blow to Qui-Gon Jinn with his double-bladed Lightsaber™ during the Battle of Naboo. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. This 6-inch scale figure is detailed to look like Darth Maul from the first film in the prequel trilogy, STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE. Comes with his signature double-bladed Lightsaber™ accessory which can be taken apart. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character design.”

More images:

Be sure to visit the official Hasbro Pulse website for additional details and to pre-order this figure beginning tomorrow, Tuesday August 13th, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.