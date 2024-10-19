New York Comic Con 2024: Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars Action Figures from The Black Series and The Vintage Collection

Today at New York Comic Con 2024 in Manhattan, the popular toy company Hasbro revealed a number of upcoming new Star Wars action figures from its The Black Series and The Vintage Collection lines. Below you can find all the details from these announcements, complete with images of the toys.

These exciting new action figures depict characters from the Disney+ live-action Star Wars series Ahsoka, the original Star Wars film and its first sequel The Empire Strikes Back, 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, and– perhaps most excitingly– this fall’s highly anticipated series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION HOWLER & SABINE WREN (PERIDEA) ($39.99) – “Sabine Wren fights off bandits with her howler mount as she searches for Ezra Bridger on the stark planet of Peridea. Based on a howler & Sabine Wren from the STAR WARS: AHSOKA live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch action figure set comes with Sabine’s helmet, Lightsaber and unlit hilt, 2 blasters, and an extra set of howler legs. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love.” Available for pre-order on October 23 at 1PM EST on HasbroPulse.com and participating retailers.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION IMPERIAL SNOWTROOPER (HOTH BATTLE GEAR) ($16.99) – “Snowtroopers are stormtroopers trained for operations in arctic conditions and equipped with specialized gear to protect them against cold. Based on a snowtrooper from the STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK film, this 3.75-inch figure comes with a blaster accessory and makes a great addition to any fan’s collection.” Available for pre-order on October 23 at 1PM EST on HasbroPulse.com and fan channel retailers.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DOCTOR EVAZAN ($16.99) – “A scarred smuggler from Alsakan, Cornelius Evazan was once a promising surgeon, but became notorious for conducting cruel medical experiments. Based on Doctor Evazan from the STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE film, this 3.75-inch figure comes with a blaster accessory and makes a great addition to any fan’s collection.” Available for pre-order on October 23 at 1PM EST on Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and fan channel retailers.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CLONE COMMANDER CODY ($24.99) – “Celebrate the 20th anniversary of STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH with figures from THE BLACK SERIES, featuring commemorative packaging! This 6-inch Clone Commander Cody figure comes with a total of 4 accessories so fans can imagine recreating iconic scenes from the film. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with special blister-carded packaging, a tribute to the third film in the prequel series.” Available for pre-order right now exclusively at Walmart Collector Con.

The following seven Black Series and Vintage Collection action figures from Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are not available for pre-order just yet, and details on when they will become available are still yet to come.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JOD NA NAWOOD ($24.99) – “When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange, dangerous galaxy – and finding their way home will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy. This action figure is inspired by the Jod Na Nawood character in the STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW live-action series on Disney+. Comes with a blaster and removable scarf accessories.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES WIM (AT ATTIN) ($24.99) – “This action figure is inspired by the Wim character in the STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW live-action series on Disney+. Comes with a backpack, flashlight, and communicator accessories.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES FERN ($24.99) – “This action figure is inspired by the Fern character in the STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW live-action series on Disney+. Comes with backpack and flashlight accessories.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PIRATE CAPTAIN BRUTUS (PORT BORGO) ($24.99) – “This action figure is inspired by the Pirate Captain Brutus character in the STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW live-action series on Disney+. Comes with 5 blaster accessories.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES NEEL (AT ATTIN) ($24.99) – “This action figure is inspired by the Neel character in the STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW live-action series on Disney+. Comes with a backpack, flashlight, and communicator accessories.”

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES KB (AT ATTIN) ($24.99) – “This action figure is inspired by the KB character in the STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW live-action series on Disney+. Comes with backpack and flashlight accessories.”

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION JOD NA NAWOOD ($16.99) – “Based on Jod Na Nawood from the STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW live-action series on Disney+, this 3.75-inch scale action figure comes with a blaster accessory and a removable scarf, and makes a great addition to any fan’s collection.”

For additional information, be sure to visit the official Hasbro Pulse website. And for more coverage from New York Comic Con 2024, check back right here at LaughingPlace.com.