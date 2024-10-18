New York Comic Con 2024: All of the Star Wars Books and Comics News Coming Out of Today’s Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

This afternoon at New York Comic Con 2024 in Manhattan, Lucasfilm Publishing held a panel featuring a number of Star Wars authors talking about their past, current, and upcoming work in A Galaxy Far, Far Away. Below are all the major news items coming out of this presentation.

What’s happening:

Lucasfilm Publishing held a panel at New York Comic Con 2024 this afternoon, moderated by Krystina Arielle (host of Star Wars: The High Republic Show ) and featuring appearances by writers Steven Barnes, Zoraida Córdova, Marc Guggenheim, Lydia Kang, and Charles Soule, plus creative director Michael Siglain.

) and featuring appearances by writers Steven Barnes, Zoraida Córdova, Marc Guggenheim, Lydia Kang, and Charles Soule, plus creative director Michael Siglain. Soule is writing a new Star Wars comic book for Marvel, which will be “sort of a look back and a look forward” at characters he has worked on in the past.

Churo the Hutt (from Star Wars: The High Republic – Beware the Nameless) will return in The High Republic Adventures comic Annual from Dark Horse. Soule is also writing a story for this Annual with his daughter Rosemary, which will feature the younglings from their children’s book Star Wars: The High Republic – Jedi Brave in Every Way.

Kang will continue writing Star Wars: The High Republic short stories for Star Wars Insider magazine. This next round will focus on the Battle of Eriadu.

The Star Wars: The High Republic – Tempest Breaker audio drama by Cavan Scott will be released in December of this year and “will feature Lourna Dee confronting Marchion Ro in ways we don't expect.”

Cover art was released for the first two Star Wars: The High Republic comics coming from Marvel next year, plus the middle-grade novel Star Wars: The High Republic – A Valiant Vow by Justina Ireland (May 6th, 2025) and the young-adult novel Star Wars: The High Republic – Into the Light by Claudia Gray (April 1st, 2025).

The panel also showed off new concept art for the characters of Avar Kriss, Elzar Mann, Bell Zettifar, Burryaga, and Azlin Rell– all in what appears to be Jedi Temple Guard armor and masks. This is evidently reflective of how they will appear in the novel Star Wars: The High Republic – Trials of the Jedi by Charles Soule (June 17th, 2025). “Everyone’s lives will come down to the last five pages,” says Soule.

Star Wars: The Acolyte – The Crystal Crown (July 29th, 2025) was announced as the title of author Tessa Gratton’s upcoming young-adult novel that will serve as a prequel to the live-action Disney+ series.

Guggenheim will be writing a new ongoing Marvel comic called Star Wars: Jedi Knights (March 2025), which is set prior to the events of The Phantom Menace and will focus on a different Jedi in each issue, including Yaddle and a new character who is disabled. Several covers were revealed for this title.

Soule also teased that Marvel Comics is in the process of putting together “other stuff” for the Star Wars license.

