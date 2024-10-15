New York Comic Con 2024: “Deadpool & Wolverine” Bus Tour to Take Manhattan in Celebration of Arrival On Home Media

This coming weekend in conjunction with New York Comic Con 2024, the Deadpool Corps from Marvel Studios’ smash-hit movie Deadpool & Wolverine will be taking a “Big A$& Bus Tour” around Manhattan in celebration of the record-breaking R-rated superhero film’s arrival on home media.

What’s happening:

The Deadpool Corps from Deadpool & Wolverine will be embarking on a bus tour around Manhattan this Saturday, October 19th from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM.

Marvel Studios fans may recall the Deadpool Corps also participating in the studio’s big presentation at San Diego Comic-Con this year.

What they’re saying:

Marvel Studios: “Buckle up, buttercup! It’s the ‘Big A** Bus Tour’ with the Deadpool Corps, takin’ a bite outta the Big Apple—just like a chimichanga, but with more explosions. It’s the first time the variants are hitting Manhattan, and they can’t wait to experience all the s#!% the city has to offer. Grab your best bubs to meet the Deadpool Corps—'cause it’s gonna be one helluva fourth-wall-breaking, Merc-with-a-Mouth-approved adventure!”

“Buckle up, buttercup! It’s the ‘Big A** Bus Tour’ with the Deadpool Corps, takin’ a bite outta the Big Apple—just like a chimichanga, but with more explosions. It’s the first time the variants are hitting Manhattan, and they can’t wait to experience all the s#!% the city has to offer. Grab your best bubs to meet the Deadpool Corps—'cause it’s gonna be one helluva fourth-wall-breaking, Merc-with-a-Mouth-approved adventure!” “Fans are encouraged to get their butts over to each tour stop to snag some sweet prizes and snap those legendary selfies with the variants. The final stop will be at New York Comic Con, where there will be a boatload of Deadpools ready for a cosplay meet-up that will be more fun than a taco truck on Taco Tuesday!”

Deadpool & Wolverine is already available on Digital platforms, and will become available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD disc beginning Tuesday, October 22nd.