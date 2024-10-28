Hasbro Reveals More Star Wars Toys from Prequel Trilogy and “Ahsoka” at MCM Comic Con 2024 in London

Just yesterday we got new Star Wars toy announcements via the Hasbro Pulse Premium 1027 event, and not long after that Hasbro held its panel at MCM Comic Con 2024 in London, wherein it announced even more action figures for The Black Series and The Vintage Collection. These five additional figures (coming next summer) depict characters from the Star Wars prequel trilogy and Lucasfilm’s acclaimed 2023 live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Star Wars: The Black Series Sebulba ($24.99) – “Star Wars: The Black Series includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to Star Wars comic books, movies, and series. This Star Wars action figure is detailed to look like Sebulba from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. With exquisite features and decoration, The Black Series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. May the Force be with you!”

Star Wars: The Black Series Luminara Unduli ($24.99) – “This Star Wars action figure is detailed to look like Luminara Unduli from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.”

Star Wars: The Black Series Shaak Ti ($24.99) – “This Star Wars action figure is detailed to look like Shaak Ti from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.”

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Aurra Sing ($16.99) – “Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Based on Aurra Sing from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan’s collection. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging (VC #73), as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. May the Force be with you!”

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Lieutenant Callahan ($16.99) – “Based on Lieutenant Callahan from Star Wars: Ahsoka, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan’s collection. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging (VC #351), as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love.”

All five of these new Star Wars action figures are due out in the summer of 2025 and will become available for pre-order this Wednesday, October 30th at 1:00 PM Eastern Time via the official Hasbro Pulse website.