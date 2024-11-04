New Chopper (Imperial Disguise) Action Figure from “Star Wars Rebels” Revealed for The Vintage Collection by Hasbro

Chopper wore black paint to infiltrate the Imperial Academy on the animated series.
At the end of last week, the popular toy company Hasbro revealed a new action figure coming to its 3 ¾-inch scale The Vintage Collection: it’s Chopper in his Imperial disguise from Lucasfilm’s hit animated series Star Wars Rebels.

What’s happening:

  • A new Chopper (Imperial Disguise) action figure from the hit animated series Star Wars Rebels has been revealed by Hasbro.
  • Chopper (also known as C1-10P) is an astromech droid who served on the crew of the Ghost during the Galactic Civil War. Famously voiced by his creator Dave Filoni, he also appeared in the live-action series Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+.
  • This action figure is from Hasbro’s 3 ¾-inch scale The Vintage Collection, comes with an interchangeable antenna, and is available for pre-order right now, selling for $16.99.

What they’re saying:

  • Hasbro: “Chopper's in disguise! Inspired by Star Wars Rebels, the Vintage Collection Chopper (Imperial Disguise) is now on pre-order at Hasbro Pulse. Complete with Kenner-style cardback, this 3.75-inch droid is a must-have for your collection.”

For additional information and to pre-order this Star Wars Rebels Chopper (Imperial Disguise) action figure, be sure to visit Hasbro’s official website.

