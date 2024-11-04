New Chopper (Imperial Disguise) Action Figure from “Star Wars Rebels” Revealed for The Vintage Collection by Hasbro

At the end of last week, the popular toy company Hasbro revealed a new action figure coming to its 3 ¾-inch scale The Vintage Collection: it’s Chopper in his Imperial disguise from Lucasfilm’s hit animated series Star Wars Rebels.
What’s happening:
- A new Chopper (Imperial Disguise) action figure from the hit animated series Star Wars Rebels has been revealed by Hasbro.
- Chopper (also known as C1-10P) is an astromech droid who served on the crew of the Ghost during the Galactic Civil War. Famously voiced by his creator Dave Filoni, he also appeared in the live-action series Star Wars: Ahsoka on Disney+.
- This action figure is from Hasbro’s 3 ¾-inch scale The Vintage Collection, comes with an interchangeable antenna, and is available for pre-order right now, selling for $16.99.
What they’re saying:
- Hasbro: “Chopper's in disguise! Inspired by Star Wars Rebels, the Vintage Collection Chopper (Imperial Disguise) is now on pre-order at Hasbro Pulse. Complete with Kenner-style cardback, this 3.75-inch droid is a must-have for your collection.”
For additional information and to pre-order this Star Wars Rebels Chopper (Imperial Disguise) action figure, be sure to visit Hasbro’s official website.
