Hasbro Introduces Chatter Back Chopper Animatronic Toy Inspired by “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Series

Star Wars Celebration Europe is in full swing and Hasbro has already unveiled a new animatronic toy version of Chopper as he’ll appear in Star Wars: Ahsoka!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Day 1 of Star Wars

Chopper brings his signature sassy personality to the new toy designed for kids and kids at heart. Unlock more than 40 sound and movement combinations by pressing the button on his body, posing his front arm, or by making some sounds of your own!

The interactive toy responds to background noises like talking, clapping or music with different combinations of droid sounds and motorized movements.

Chopper will be available for pre-order starting April 11th at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse

Check back soon for a link to this cool toy.

STAR WARS: CHATTER BACK CHOPPER ANIMATRONIC

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $79.99

Available for pre-order 4/11 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse

[Requires 4x AA batteries – not included]

More Star Wars Celebration Fun:

