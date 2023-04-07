“Ahsoka” Teaser Dropped Ahead of August 2023 Debut

Star Wars Celebration Europe attendees (and now the internet as a whole) have been treated to a new teaser for the Disney+ series, Ahsoka, as well as the reveal that it will debut on the platform in August of this year.
- Disney+ has announced that the highly-anticipated new Star Wars series, Ahsoka, will debut on the streaming service in August of this year.
- The news comes out of Star Wars Celebration Europe, where a teaser for the new Disney+ Series was also shown, revealing that Mary Elizabeth Winstead will be playing Hera, from the Star Wars: Rebels animated series.
- The highly-anticipated new series is set to bring the fan-favorite character to live-action life, having only been previously seen in Star Wars animated series like The Clone Wars or the aforementioned Rebels.
- Previously, Ahsoka Tano made her appearance in The Mandalorian, brought to life by Rosario Dawson, with many fans (rightfully so) seeing that more as a tease of her own series.
- Specific plot details are still unknown, but the setup and teaser includes Tano journeying from one end of the galaxy to the other in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn, a former commander in the Empire. Star Wars: Rebels ended with both Thrawn and Ezra disappearing into space.
- Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau. Peter Ramsey, the Oscar-winning co-director of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is directing at least one episode of the series.
- Ahsoka debuts on Disney+ in August, 2023.
