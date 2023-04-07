“Ahsoka” Teaser Dropped Ahead of August 2023 Debut

Star Wars Celebration Europe attendees (and now the internet as a whole) have been treated to a new teaser for the Disney+ series, Ahsoka, as well as the reveal that it will debut on the platform in August of this year.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ has announced that the highly-anticipated new Star Wars series, Ahsoka, will debut on the streaming service in August of this year.

The highly-anticipated new series is set to bring the fan-favorite character to live-action life, having only been previously seen in Star Wars animated series like The Clone Wars or the aforementioned Rebels.

brought to life by Rosario Dawson, with many fans (rightfully so) seeing that more as a tease of her own series. Specific plot details are still unknown, but the setup and teaser includes Tano journeying from one end of the galaxy to the other in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn, a former commander in the Empire. Star Wars: Rebels ended with both Thrawn and Ezra disappearing into space.

ended with both Thrawn and Ezra disappearing into space. Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau. Peter Ramsey, the Oscar-winning co-director of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , is directing at least one episode of the series.

