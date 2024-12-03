DINOSAUR to Remain Open Throughout 2025 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Fans will still have plenty of time to “go get that Dino” while construction begins elsewhere on Tropical Americas.
In a Disney Parks Blog post talking about what’s coming to Walt Disney World in 2025, it was confirmed that DINOSAUR will remain open for the entirety of the year.

What’s Happening:

  • The beloved DINOSAUR attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom has a little bit longer than expected before its extinction, with Disney confirming that the attraction will remain open throughout 2025.
  • This comes as part of DinoLand U.S.A. – namely the Chester & Hester’s Dino Rama – will be closing to begin the area’s transformation into Tropical Americas on January 13th, 2025.
  • DINOSAUR, The Boneyard, Restaurantosaurus, Dino-Bite Snacks, and Trilo-Bites will remain open – likely all into early 2026.
  • DINOSAUR itself will be transformed into an Indiana Jones themed attraction, where guests will venture into a perfectly preserved Maya temple that Indy recently discovered.
  • Although Dr. Jones has apparently heard rumors about a mythical creature deep within the temple, he says he needs to see it for himself — which means we’ll be seeing it too (if the tales are true, of course).
  • The former Chester & Hester’s Dino Rama will transform into the South and Central American-themed Pueblo Esperanza.
  • The area will include a brand-new Encanto attraction and a new carousel with wood carved animals characters from Disney stories.
  • As we prepare for the area’s closure, take a look at DinoLand U.S.A. as it exists for now.

