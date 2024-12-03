DINOSAUR to Remain Open Throughout 2025 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

In a Disney Parks Blog post talking about what’s coming to Walt Disney World in 2025, it was confirmed that DINOSAUR will remain open for the entirety of the year.
What’s Happening:
- The beloved DINOSAUR attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom has a little bit longer than expected before its extinction, with Disney confirming that the attraction will remain open throughout 2025.
- This comes as part of DinoLand U.S.A. – namely the Chester & Hester’s Dino Rama – will be closing to begin the area’s transformation into Tropical Americas on January 13th, 2025.
- DINOSAUR, The Boneyard, Restaurantosaurus, Dino-Bite Snacks, and Trilo-Bites will remain open – likely all into early 2026.
- DINOSAUR itself will be transformed into an Indiana Jones themed attraction, where guests will venture into a perfectly preserved Maya temple that Indy recently discovered.
- Although Dr. Jones has apparently heard rumors about a mythical creature deep within the temple, he says he needs to see it for himself — which means we’ll be seeing it too (if the tales are true, of course).
- The former Chester & Hester’s Dino Rama will transform into the South and Central American-themed Pueblo Esperanza.
- The area will include a brand-new Encanto attraction and a new carousel with wood carved animals characters from Disney stories.
- As we prepare for the area’s closure, take a look at DinoLand U.S.A. as it exists for now.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Full Title for the Magic Kingdom’s New Disney Starlight Nighttime Parade Revealed
- “Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After” Revealed as Name for New Hollywood Studios Show
- Photos: 2025 Merchandise Begins to Appear at Walt Disney World
- Photos: Nostalgic Drinkware Celebrating Disney’s Hollywood Studios Icons Appears on Store Shelves
- Photos: EPCOT Welcomes the Merriest Time of Year with Launch of International Festival of the Holidays
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com