Photos: 2025 Merchandise Begins to Appear at Walt Disney World

We’re only about 30 days from the new year, and as such, merchandise around Walt Disney World is already starting to show the rolled-over year on new merchandise that we’ll be seeing for quite a while. The new 2025 look is decidedly different from the sharp, bright, and angular retro style that we saw for the standard 2024 look at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, and we’re already seeing it in a number of pins and magnets.

The bright colors of the 2024 styles are still around, but now in a different way based on what we’ve seen so far with this handful of goodies.

Similar to all the Disney Parks pins, each one in the 2025 set features the same 2025 logo, just with a different character (or varied pose of a character) on each one. In the pictures below, you can see several but we anticipate more will be arriving in the coming days and weeks.

That can also be said of the 2025 line. This is just what we’ve spotted at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, but typically T-shirts, hats, photo albums, sweatshirts, and really any kind of apparel or souvenir you can think will sport this 2025 look and we anticipate to see more in the near future. We also expect to see (as it has in years past) this line carry over to the Disneyland Resort, with that logo in lieu of Walt Disney World’s.

If you’d like to plan a visit to the Disney Parks in 2025, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney booking needs.