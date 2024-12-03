Photos: Francisco the Flamingo Joins the Gingerbread Display at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

We take a look at the fabulous holiday decor at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House.

Year after year, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge remains one of the most beautiful places to celebrate the holidays, with the Jambo House decked out in grand style befitting the incredible design of the hotel’s lobby.

The Jambo House tree is absolutely massive, towering right up to the roof of the building.

The resort’s recently-introduced new holiday tradition of featuring “Ginger-affe,” the gingerbread giraffe, expanded in 2022 with the addition of Debra the Zebra. This year sees another new addition – Francisco the Flamingo.

From a cart nearby, guests can enjoy a number of special treats, including a Gingeraffe Cookie and specialty cocktails. Over at Zawadi Marketplace, a limited-edition pin, cookie jar, and holiday ornament inspired by Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge are available for purchase.

