Photos: Francisco the Flamingo Joins the Gingerbread Display at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

We take a look at the fabulous holiday decor at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House.
by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Year after year, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge remains one of the most beautiful places to celebrate the holidays, with the Jambo House decked out in grand style befitting the incredible design of the hotel’s lobby.

The Jambo House tree is absolutely massive, towering right up to the roof of the building.

The resort’s recently-introduced new holiday tradition of featuring “Ginger-affe,” the gingerbread giraffe, expanded in 2022 with the addition of Debra the Zebra. This year sees another new addition – Francisco the Flamingo.

From a cart nearby, guests can enjoy a number of special treats, including a Gingeraffe Cookie and specialty cocktails. Over at Zawadi Marketplace, a limited-edition pin, cookie jar, and holiday ornament inspired by Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge are available for purchase.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning