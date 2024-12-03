Walt Disney World Shares Debut Timeline for Promised New Experiences

Walt Disney World has shared a new timeline for the upcoming year, noting when a number of those announcements from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will debut.
- Walt Disney World has shared an update to the projects that were promised for 2025 at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event earlier this year.
- While the timeline doesn’t include specific dates, it does offer more of a concise window for when these new experiences will debut as opposed to the even more vague “2025.”
- As an added bonus, it was also revealed that Dinosaur, the favorite attraction that will soon go extinct to make way for the Tropical Americas addition at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, will remain open through 2025 so fans can experience it one last time. Or dozens more times if they happen to be annual pass-holding locals.
- Spring 2025:
- Spring doesn’t promise much, but one of the announcements that nobody saw coming during the D23 Event was a Spaceship Earth–themed lounge coming to EPCOT. That has been promised to debut in “Late” Spring of 2025.
- Summer 2025:
- Most of the new experiences will arrive in Summer of 2025. This includes the long-awaited debut of the new show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure.
- Another show will arrive at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in the Summer, the new Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After, in the Sunset Blvd. theater that formerly housed Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy.
- The streets of Magic Kingdom will come to magical life at night once again, with the debut of the new evening parade, Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away.
- Late Summer of 2025 promises the reveal of the third iteration of the favorite EPCOT thrill ride, Test Track, which is said to be inspired by EPCOT’s original World of Motion attraction.
- Winter 2025:
- While many eyes will be following the progress of the Tropical Americas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a number of other eyes will be covered with 3D glasses for the debut of Zootopia: Better Zoogether in the Tree of Life theater, replacing “It’s Tough to be a Bug!” which has no official closing date at this time.
- Also promised for “Late 2025,” which seems to put this in a similar time frame, is the highly anticipated new Pirates of the Caribbean–themed tavern.
