Walt Disney World Shares Debut Timeline for Promised New Experiences

Walt Disney World has shared a new timeline for the upcoming year, noting when a number of those announcements from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will debut.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney World has shared an update to the projects that were promised for 2025 at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event earlier this year.
  • While the timeline doesn’t include specific dates, it does offer more of a concise window for when these new experiences will debut as opposed to the even more vague “2025.”
  • As an added bonus, it was also revealed that Dinosaur, the favorite attraction that will soon go extinct to make way for the Tropical Americas addition at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, will remain open through 2025 so fans can experience it one last time. Or dozens more times if they happen to be annual pass-holding locals.
  • Spring 2025:
    • Spring doesn’t promise much, but one of the announcements that nobody saw coming during the D23 Event was a Spaceship Earththemed lounge coming to EPCOT. That has been promised to debut in “Late” Spring of 2025.
  • Summer 2025:
  • Winter 2025:
    • While many eyes will be following the progress of the Tropical Americas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a number of other eyes will be covered with 3D glasses for the debut of Zootopia: Better Zoogether in the Tree of Life theater, replacing “It’s Tough to be a Bug!” which has no official closing date at this time.
    • Also promised for “Late 2025,” which seems to put this in a similar time frame, is the highly anticipated new Pirates of the Caribbeanthemed tavern.

