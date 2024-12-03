“Descendants: The Rise of Red” Stars Dara Reneé and Joshua Colley Celebrate “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” at Galaxy’s Edge

In celebration of the release of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, two stars from Disney’s Descendants: The Rise of Red headed to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to give fans a special look at the new Disney+ series.
- Over on the Disney Channel YouTube channel, a new video was shared showcasing Descendants: The Rise of Red stars Dara Reneé and Joshua Colley at Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- In celebration of the new Star Wars: Skeleton Crew series, the pair traveled throughout the Batuu talking about the new series before offering a new special look at the newly released galactic adventure.
- Skeleton Crew follows Wim, Neel, and their friends KB and Fern as a discovery on their home planet leads them to getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy. In their attempt to find their way home, the kids will encounter aliens, dangerous places, pirates, allies and enemies.
- The Disney+ series was created by Jon Watts and Christopher Ford and stars:
- Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood
- Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim
- Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern
- Kyriana Kratter as KB
- Robert Timothy Smith as Neel
- Nick Frost as SM-33
- Tunde Adebimpe as Wedle
- Kerry Condon as Fara
- Marti Matulis as Vane
- Jaleel White as Gunter
- The first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are available to stream now, exclusively on Disney+
- New episodes of the coming-of-age series premiere every Tuesday at 6PM Pacific.
