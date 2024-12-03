Review: My Spoiler-Free Thoughts On the First 3 Episodes of Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew,” Streaming Now On Disney+

Now that the dust has settled on the debut of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew via Disney+, and I’ve already shared my recap/reviews of both Episode 1 and Episode 2 right here on LaughingPlace.com, I want to give my spoiler-free thoughts for those who may be on the fence about checking out the show but don’t want the plot details ruined for them before they watch.

I’ve seen the first few episodes of Skeleton Crew about four times each now, and I have to say I am kind of in love with this show so far. It just has that wonderful, authentic Star Wars feeling– perhaps more so than any of the other live-action Lucasfilm Disney+ series besides The Mandalorian– the world- and lore-building are fantastic, and the creators have absolutely nailed the tone of the 80s kids’ adventure films that I grew up on. There are numerous laugh-out-loud moments scattered throughout, but the series also takes itself seriously enough when it needs to– there’s no doubt that the protagonists are in real danger, much like the young leads of The Goonies and E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, which are both movies that creators Jon Watts and Chris Ford (who previously collaborated on Spider-Man: Homecoming for Marvel Studios) have cited as major influences.

The cast is full of ringers, with Jude Law (Disney’s Peter Pan & Wendy) being its most prominent member. But the children the casting director has found to play our four heroes Wim, Neel, Fern, and KB (namely Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Robert Timothy Smith, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Kyriana Kratter, respectively) all immediately prove themselves as capable of handling the material, bringing a charm and warmth to each of their characters that has endeared them to me over the course of just a couple hours. And the lineup of directors for Skeleton Crew is top notch– the first episode is helmed by Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home) himself, while the second and third installments bring acclaimed filmmaker David Lowery (Disney’s 2016 Pete’s Dragon remake) into the fold. Later episodes will be directed by Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), The Daniels (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Jake Schreier (Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*), and Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters), so how’s that for pedigree?

But my favorite thing about what I’ve seen of Skeleton Crew is how it respects and builds upon existing Star Wars lore. There are plenty of Easter Eggs in this show, to be sure, but what’s great is that it feels right at home with what we know and love about A Galaxy Far, Far Away… even the aspects from the trailers that had some fans scratching their heads as to why they might exist are given in-universe explanations, to the point where there is even an intriguing mystery surrounding these aspects that I’m certain/hoping will be resolved by the end of this season. It’s difficult to write about that facet of the series without giving away too much, but suffice it to say that my interest is piqued and I’m anxious to learn more about the history of the world that our heroes call home.

I’ve mentioned many times in the past how I’m a fan of the underworld side of the Star Wars galaxy, and Skeleton Crew delves into that more than sufficiently to satisfy my appetite, though significant homage is also paid to the Jedi Order and the existence of the Force. But treacherous space pirates (most of which are created using old-fashioned alien costumes and gee-whiz puppetry, with some uninvasive CGI embellishments) are the real focus here, and those who enjoy swashbuckling adventure are in for a real treat as these kids venture out into the galaxy and experience wonders and peril of which they had only previously dreamed. Speaking of kids, Watts and Ford have specified that this series was not created directly for younger viewers. Instead, it’s aimed at everyone– Star Wars fans of all ages, or newcomers to the franchise. And from what I’ve seen, it definitely works on all of those levels. It’s never too scary, though it does have a few beats here and there that might be a little frightening for very young children. I can see families sitting down to enjoy Skeleton Crew together as the story unfolds over the next eight weeks, and I can also envision exposure to this series leading to interest in other aspects of the wider Star Wars galaxy.

The first two episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are available to stream right now, exclusively via Disney+.