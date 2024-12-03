Lucasfilm Releases “The Kids’ Suite” Musical Track from Composer Mick Giacchino’s “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” Score

Mick is the son of famous film composer Michael Giacchino.

With the two-episode premiere of the new live-action series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew having debuted yesterday evening on Disney+, Lucasfilm has now released one track from composer Mick Giacchino’s score for the show, entitled “The Kids’ Suite.”

What’s happening:

Star Wars fans can now listen to one musical track from Mick Giacchino’s score for Skeleton Crew via a variety of streaming services, including YouTube (embedded immediately below), Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music (see further down the page).

Mick Giacchino is the son of renowned film composer Michael Giacchino, and he has already contributed the scores for the Disney+ series The Muppets Mayhem and HBO’s The Penguin.

Listen to Mick Giacchino – The Kids' Suite (From "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew"/Audio Only):



What they’re saying: