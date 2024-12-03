Lucasfilm Releases “The Kids’ Suite” Musical Track from Composer Mick Giacchino’s “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” Score

With the two-episode premiere of the new live-action series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew having debuted yesterday evening on Disney+, Lucasfilm has now released one track from composer Mick Giacchino’s score for the show, entitled “The Kids’ Suite.”
What’s happening:
- Star Wars fans can now listen to one musical track from Mick Giacchino’s score for Skeleton Crew via a variety of streaming services, including YouTube (embedded immediately below), Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music (see further down the page).
- Mick Giacchino is the son of renowned film composer Michael Giacchino, and he has already contributed the scores for the Disney+ series The Muppets Mayhem and HBO’s The Penguin.
Listen to Mick Giacchino – The Kids' Suite (From "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew"/Audio Only):
What they’re saying:
- Composer Mick Giacchino (via StarWars.com): “Initially, my main focus was the kids who are in over their heads and are out in this dangerous galaxy trying to find their way home. That's ultimately the core of this. I would find myself sitting in my studio working, and I would just be giggling, watching the scenes thinking, ‘Wow! This is what I loved as a child.’”
- “I found this chord sequence that was very simple and easy to use as a musical motif as well. When [series co-creator] Jon Watts first heard it, he quickly associated the opening four chords with the four kids. I wanted you to feel as if you were stepping into a storybook at the very beginning, so I arranged it for some harps and synths to create this kind of whimsical floating feeling, almost like a daydream.”
- “I started developing the theme in the Lydian mode over the chord progression, and little by little it started growing into this childlike piece that is very playful and fun, but can also be twisted in darker ways. The childhood wonder only lasts so long for these kids until they're plunged into the galaxy. Ultimately, at the core of it, I wanted to capture that feeling of being a kid, looking out at the twin suns, and knowing that there's an adventure out there waiting for you.”