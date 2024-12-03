Hasbro Reveals Kelnacca The Black Series Action Figure from “Star Wars: The Acolyte” for Gift the Galaxy Week 4

It’s week 4 of Hasbro’s Star Wars: Gift the Galaxy 2024 reveals, and this morning the popular toy company put out first-look images of the upcoming new The Black Series Kelnacca action figure, depicting one of the most recognizable characters from Lucasfilm’s live-action Disney+ series The Acolyte from earlier this year.

What’s happening:

  • At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Hasbro first announced that an action figure of Kelnacca from Star Wars: The Acolyte was “in the pipeline” for The Black Series.
  • Today Hasbro revealed first-look images of the finished figure, which you can see above and below.
  • In The Acolyte, Kelnacca was a Wookiee Jedi Master portrayed by actor Joonas Suotamo, who also played Chewbacca in some of the more recent Star Wars theatrical films.
  • The Black Series Kelnacca will retail for $33.99 and is recommended for ages 4 and up.

  • As a bonus pipeline reveal for today, in celebration of the debut of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew on Disney+, Hasbro has also made a pipeline reveal for the droid character of SM-33, who is voiced by comedic actor Nick Frost.

What they’re saying:

  • Hasbro: “Jedi Master Kelnacca sequestered himself in the tangled jungles of Khofar for mysterious reasons. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. This action figure is detailed to look like Jedi Master Kelnacca from the STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE live-action series on Disney+. Comes with a soft goods robe and his Lightsaber accessory. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with packaging featuring sleek character art.”

Fans will be able to pre-order Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series Kelnacca beginning tomorrow, Wednesday December 4th at 1:00 PM Eastern Time via the official Hasbro Pulse website.

