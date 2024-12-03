Tiger Cub Bakso Turns 3 Months Old in Fourth Episode of “Tiger TV Tuesdays”

This weekly Disney Parks YouTube series follows the first tiger cub born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in seven years.

The ongoing tale of Bakso, the baby tiger cub recently born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, continues with the fourth installment of the Tiger TV Tuesdays video series.

What’s Happening:

In October, Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomed Bakso

Guests will be able to see Bakso grow alongside his mom, Sohni, when they both join the Maharajah Jungle Trek

Until then, animal lovers can keep up with Bakso’s journey via a Disney Parks YouTube series, titled Tiger TV Tuesdays .

. This week, mother and son have a very relaxed time backstage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, as Bakso turns 3 months old. In fact, you can enjoy 45 minutes of tiger lounging time.

Be sure to check back next Tuesday to see what other adorable moments are ahead in his journey.

