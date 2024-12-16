Review: Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows Provides a New Oasis at Walt Disney World

While much has been made about the location's affect on the skyline of the Seven Seas Lagoon, the tower itself has a lot to offer guests.

The long history of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort continues with the upcoming opening of Island Tower on December 17th. This new ten-story tower features an array of room types including deluxe studios, duo studios, one-bedroom villas, two-bedroom villas, and two-bedroom penthouse villas along with new amenities such as pool, splash pad, fitness center, and dining location. I recently was hosted to stay there to try out the new accommodation — and it was one of the most comfortable stays I have had at a Disney Resort.

For the sake of transparency, my room was a one-bedroom villa with a park view. Obviously, the view of Seven Seas Lagoon with Cinderella Castle in the background was spectacular. We had a great view of both Happily Ever After as well as The Electrical Water Pageant. The main bathroom felt like it pulled straight from Senses Spa with a luxurious atmosphere and relaxing tub with separate spaces for the shower and toilet. The room features what has become Disney staples with the queen-size pull down bed as well as a smaller pull-down that sleeps one. Both feature beautiful artwork that compliment the room.

Similar to Bay Lake Tower, Island Tower only works as part of the broader Polynesian Village Resort. The new location doesn’t feature a quick service restaurant nor a retail location for merchandise or to stock the in-villa kitchen. Happily, The Great Ceremonial House is just a few steps away from Island Tower, so those amenities are nearby. For those with resort refillable mugs, there are two Freestyle machines by the fitness center so you do not need to go to Captain Cook’s to get refills. During our visit, The Great Ceremonial House was slammed with folks waiting to take advantage of the various amenities. Time will tell how the additional volume of guests impacts the space, but work has been done over the years to maximize the space, and presumably offerings will be adjusted as needed to meet whatever needs Island Tower brings.

The tower’s new dining location, Wailulu Bar & Grill, exceeded all expectations. First, it has a very casual setting with both indoor and outdoor seating. As far as the food, the Sweet Potato Hummus is better than you would think to the point where we were scraping the bowl. Then, for my entree I had the Wayfinder Burger, which features two pressed patties, American cheese, onion jam, volcano sauce, and sweet bun. The sauce beautifully compliments the smash burger and provides the perfect amount of heat while not being overwhelming. I had it served with the macaroni salad, which was a unique take on the classic offering. For dessert, I had the vanilla creme brulee with macerated berries. While not being particularly novel, it was perfectly prepared. The zero-proof Pina Colada featuring coconut cream, pineapple juice, and lime, was served over ice, and proved to be a great compliment to my meal and setting.

This restaurant also features Disney’s first all-electric kitchen, but that did not seem to prevent Disney’s chef from delivering a great meal. Ironically, during our test meal, we were surrounded by gas heaters — but it is our understanding that it is a temporary measure. The location will also offer mobile order to-go for those that would want to enjoy their meal in their room or villa.

An electric kitchen is not the only sustainable feature of Island Tower. For one, the carpet is made with 80% sea waste. Additionally, ghost nets (fishing nets stranded in the ocean) have been used for some of the tower’s artwork. Disney fans will also appreciate that the tower was built modularly which not only pays tribute to Walt Disney World history, but also to reduce construction waste.

Much has been made about the impact Island Tower has on the skyline of the Seven Seas Lagoon. While the tower does stick out as being separate from the rest of the Polynesian Village when looking from afar, when you are there, it feels like a unified experience. Disney Imagineers pointed out that a tower was part of the original plan for the Polynesian. To bring this point home, on the second floor, there is concept art from the original Polyneisan development. The Imagineers were intentional in paying tribute to the original concepts. For example, the lattice work in the lobby of Island Tower is an homage to the original concept for the Polynesian lobby.

Here are a few tips to those staying at Island Tower.

Don’t rely on the mobile app key as the elevators require you to use a key to access your floor. Using the mobile app can be a bit of a challenge when you want to pull it up quickly, so I would recommend using a MagicBand or getting a keycard.

The resort has beautiful views along the Seven Seas Lagoon, but this also means you get to hear the sounds of the active man-made lake. For those that are early-to-bed, you may be woken up by the Electrical Water Pageant, while those who want to sleep-in may be woken up by a boat horn or tropical background music. With that being said, I would recommend bringing some earplugs with you.

For those without a lagoon view room, two of the Terrace Gardens have fantastic views whether you are looking for an oasis during the day or want to enjoy the nighttime spectaculars after the sun sets.

Thanks to the complete walkway, guests can walk through the Grand Floridian and all the way to the Magic Kingdom

Don’t sleep on some of the recreational activities available at the Polynesian Resort, including the ability to make your own Kukui Nut Lei which I found to be a fun and zen experience.

In 2025, guests staying at Island Tower, as well as all Disney Resorts get to visit a waterpark on the day of their arrival. You will also get complimentary towel rental. So make sure all of your party is listed on your reservation so you can take advantage of this new Disney benefit.

I have stayed at many Disney Resorts, yet I still found Island Tower to be special. It feels like a bit of an oasis in the midst of the Walt Disney World Resort. The true beauty of the space cannot be seen from the outside as the interiors and grounds are where the true beauty of this resort lies. I appreciate how Disney Vacation Club is finding different styles of accommodations for members, or those booking on their own, to stay at. Whether it is a cabin at Fort Wilderness, the central hub of the Riviera Resort, or the upcoming Lakeshore Lodge, there are accommodations for different types of guests and those looking for different types of experiences. I am looking forward to my next stay at Island Tower.