Photos / Video: Touring All Rooms Types of the New Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Today, we’re getting our first look inside the rooms of the new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows. This latest addition to Disney Vacation Club at Walt Disney World will officially open later this week, on Tuesday, December 17th.

The new Island Tower is home to the expanded accommodations that DVC members have come to expect, offering multi-bedroom options with all the amenities of a home away from home. The rooms are also available to non-DVC Members, which is perfect as those staying there will have exclusive access to a number of terrace gardens.

Let’s take a deep dive into each room type available in the new tower, including a video tour of all rooms.

One Bedroom Villa

The rooms feature some absolutely gorgeous artwork, subtly inspired by Moana.

Duo Studio

Deluxe Studio

Two Bedroom Villa

As can be expected, the views from many of these lagoon-side rooms are quite incredible!

Two Bedroom Penthouse Villa

