Photos/Videos: Explore the Gorgeous Lobby, Terrace, and Pool Areas of Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Ahead of its December 17th opening, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows. The Disney Vacation Club (DVC) resort expands the iconic Pacific Islands-themed resort with modern touches inspired by Moana. Let’s take a look around the new DVC tower, including the lobby, pool area, and stunning terrace.

Stepping into Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, guests are welcomed into a spacious and open paradise, inspired by the art of wayfinding and the natural elements used by the navigators to explore the oceans. The lobby also boasts impressive art installations, including an impressive 3 story tall mural that tells the tale of the sea and sky. Make sure you take a look at this incredibly crafted art piece, as you may find some of your favorite Moana characters throughout.

Another incredible feature of this Polynesian paradise is the Island Tower’s tropical terrace hideaways. All four are themed to different islands with artwork and foliage to match. These include Bora Bora, Hawai’i, Samoa and Fiji. Uniquely positioned on Seven Seas Lagoon, the terraces offer spectacular views of both the Magic Kingdom and Walt Disney World’s golf courses. The Wave Break Terrace in particular offers stunning views that will be unforgettable during Magic Kingdom’s firework performances. Guests may even have the opportunity to meet Moana at one of these beautiful overlooks.

The new pool area offers guests a serene and playful place to sit back and relax during their stay. While the standard pool and hot tub area offer the classic splashing good time found at other Walt Disney World Resort hotels, the real star of the show here is the Moana-inspired splash pad. Called Moana’s Voyage, the area features water jets, themed soft flooring and a statue of Moana herself where smaller kids will be able to let their imaginations traverse the oceans.

The new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows officially opens this Tuesday. For information on how to join DVC and book a stay at the gorgeous and luxurious new tower, visit their official site here.

If you’d like a more indepth look around the new Island Tower, check out our live-stream Walk and Talk video exploring the new resort offering.

