Video: Happily Ever After From Island Tower’s Wave Break Terrace

Ahead of Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows’ December 17th opening, Laughing Place got the chance to check out the firework views from the new tower’s Wave Break Terrace.

At a preview of the new Disney Vacation Club destination Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas and Bungalows, we got to check out the gorgeous views of Magic Kingdom’s Happily Ever After Firework Spectacular at the 5th floor Wave Break Terrace. Looking out over Seven Seas Lagoon, guests staying at the DVC property can enjoy all the sounds and spectacles of the nightly show from the comfort of their hotel.

The special showing also gave us a chance to check out the gorgeous new resort tower at night.

