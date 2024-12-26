Internet Sleuth Discovers Exact Wrestling Match Featured in Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress

One of the funniest moments of Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress comes as grandma decides to switch her TV over from light dancing to a wrestling match. Somehow, internet sleuths on Reddit have figured out exactly what boxing match is featured on the TV.

During the third scene of the current iteration of Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress at the Magic Kingdom, while John speaks of the rat race and grandpa sleeps soundly, grandma is busy watching a good old wrestling match on her new-fangled TV.

Reddit user kingofoldschool88 was able to find out exactly what wrestling match has been playing on the TV for over 30 years now. They were able to figure it out by going through year by year from the 1940s to the 1950s, matching the design of the ring and what the referee was wearing in the video. They were able to narrow it down to a match between Rene Ben Chemoul and Gipsy Guy Laroche that took place in Paris in 1951.

A one minute silent clip of the match is available to watch on YouTube thanks to British Pathé, along with a narrated clip among other sporting events of the time.

More Walt Disney World News: