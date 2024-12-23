Photos: Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows Decked Out for the Holidays Just in Time for Christmas

Following its media previews last weekend, the lobby of the new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows has been decked out for the festive season – just in time for Christmas!

Stepping into Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows, guests are welcomed into a spacious and open paradise, inspired by the art of wayfinding and the natural elements used by the navigators to explore the oceans. Those designs are expanded upon even further with the addition of Polynesian-inspired holiday decor that perfectly complements the lobby’s design.

A small Christmas tree (at least by Walt Disney World hotel lobby standards) can be found off to the left of the lobby across from the restrooms.

For a look at what the Island Tower lobby looks like sans decorations, check out our in-depth photo report here.

