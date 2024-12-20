Limited Time Treats Inspired by “Mufasa: The Lion King” Now Available at Walt Disney World

Mufasa: The Lion King is now in theaters everywhere, and Walt Disney World is celebrating with some delicious, limited-time treats.
What’s Happening:
- Guests visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, and select other locations at Walt Disney World can celebrate the release of Mufasa: The Lion King with a few limited-time treats.
- Savory Tanzanian Pie: African-spiced beef and lamb stuffed in naan, drizzled with spicy ketchup, and served with house-made chips
- Available now through Jan. 31st, 2025, at Harambe Market in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Mufasa Pride Rock Profiterole: Cream puff filled with chocolate cream and whipped coffee ganache
- Available now through Jan. 31st, 2025, at Creature Comfort in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Journey Across Africa: Savory red beans cooked in coconut milk with ginger, turmeric, coriander, and tomato served over white rice
- Available now through Jan. 31st, 2025, at Tusker House Restaurant in Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Sunrise of the Kingdom: A blend of freshly brewed green tea, strawberry, and Minute Maid Premium Lemonade topped with passion fruit boba pearls
- Available now through Jan. 31st, 2025, at Harambe Market in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co. in Disney Springs, Landscape of Flavors in Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, and Boma – Flavors of Africa and Sanaa in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.
- Mufasa Cake Bar: Cinnamon-vanilla mousse and vanilla chiffon with caramel chocolate-coated feuilletine crunch dipped in dark chocolate
- Available now through Jan. 31st, 2025, at Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs.
- While at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, fans of Mufasa can also enjoy a new Tree of Life Awakening show set to one of the songs from the film, “Milele.”
- Also in front of the Tree of Life, Disney PhotoPass photographers can help you capture a new Mufasa-themed Magic Shot through January 24th, 2025.
- Mufasa: The Lion King is now playing in theaters everywhere. Find out what our very own Mike Celestino thought of the new film in his review, here.
