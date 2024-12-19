Photos: Preparation Underway at EPCOT for New Year’s Eve and Festival of the Arts

EPCOT is getting ready for two upcoming celebrations, both set to transform the park – New Year’s Eve and the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.
Throughout World Showcase, merchandise kiosks that will host artists for the upcoming EPCOT International Festival of the Arts have begun to pop up.
The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is set to return from January 17th-February 24th, with displays of culinary, performing and visual arts. See what’s new for this year’s festival here.
Meanwhile, set-up for the park’s New Year’s Eve celebrations has begun in Italy and the United Kingdom. Large scaffolding takes over much of the courtyard area of the Italy pavilion.
Over in the United Kingdom, smaller domed scaffolding can be found towards the back of the pavilion.
More Walt Disney World News:
- “Bluey” is Heading to Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disney Cruise Line in 2025
- “¡Celebración Encanto!” Now a Permanent Offering at EPCOT
- Annual Passholder Exclusive 2025 Merchandise Now Available at Walt Disney World
- Disney Springs Chicken Guy! Location Invites Guests to Enjoy More Outside Seating
- The Hall of Presidents to Close for Refurbishment in January 2025 at the Magic Kingdom