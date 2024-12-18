Disney Springs Chicken Guy! Location Invites Guests to Enjoy More Outside Seating

Shade or rain, this covering will come in handy!

Guests visiting Disney Springs have the opportunity to dine al fresco with some shade thanks to a new development at the popular Chicken Guy! Location.

What’s Happening:

Guests visiting Disney Springs will quickly notice a new area in which to enjoy a popular quick service dining option.

New covered seating has arrived at the Disney Springs Chicken Guy! location on the exterior of the dining location, allowing for guests to eat al fresco and in a shaded (or out of the rain) area.

Upon its original opening back in 2018, this area played home to not only a line to get into the location, but very few options to sit and enjoy the trademark chicken strips of the eatery.

Now, more seating and the covering have arrived, allowing for more folks to sit and enjoy the Disney Springs thoroughfare.

Chicken Guy! by famous chef Guy Fieri invites Disney Springs guests to enjoy chicken and sauces bursting with the celebrity chef’s signature flare, including tenders, salads and more.

The popular quick-service location offers up irresistible quick bites—including all-natural chicken tenders, sandwiches and salads that can be paired with a variety of house-made sauces perfect for dipping, slathering or smothering.

Since the restaurant opened, it has been a crowd favorite (hence the need for the expanded seating!) at Disney Springs, and also includes a popular mobile ordering option.

Those visiting Disney Springs can find Chicken Guy near the Planet Hollywood restaurant and the Coca-Cola store.

