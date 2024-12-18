2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts to Celebrate 30 Years of Disney on Broadway with New Exhibit

Once Upon a Stage: 30 Years of Disney on Broadway will be located inside CommuniCore Hall.

We’re less than a month away from the kick off of the 2025 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, and this year’s event will see some new additions – including an exhibit celebrating 30 years of Disney on Broadway.

What’s Happening:

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is set to return from January 17th-February 24th, with displays of culinary, performing and visual arts.

Alongside returning favorites, such as the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, Food Studios and the Paint by Numbers Mural, the event will also include some new additions this year.

Once Upon a Stage: 30 Years of Disney on Broadway will take over CommuniCore Hall, where guests can experience the magic of Broadway both on and off the stage in this walkthrough exhibit celebrating three decades of Disney on Broadway.

Discover costumes and props from your favorite stage musicals, then venture behind-the-scenes to see how the classic animated films The Lion King and Aladdin were reimagined for the Broadway stage.

Outside in CommuniCore Plaza, the Opening Bites Food Studio will pay homage to the foods and drinks immortalized onstage.

A new Artful Photo Op inspired by Moana will join favorites such as Luncheon of the Boating Party by Pierre-August Renoir and Edvard Munch’s The Scream.

Three newcomers will arrive on stage during the Disney on Broadway Concert Series at the America Gardens Theatre – Jelani Remy ( The Lion King ), Rodney Ingram ( Aladdin ) and John Riddle ( Frozen ).

You can check out the full lineup for the Concert Series here

Finally, what’s an EPCOT festival without new paintings, prints, accessories, apparel, trading items – and more!

Check out a first look at the new art-themed collection featuring the beloved Figment.

