Photos: Commemorative 2025 Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World

Celebrate the your next year of magical memories with Disney's dated apparel, accessories, and more!

Earlier this week we got a preview of Disney’s 2025 merchandise line from Disney Store. Now, the full collection has arrived at Walt Disney World Resort ahead of the new year.

Each year in December, new dated merchandise commemorating the upcoming year arrives for guests to celebrate their Disney Parks memories. With 2025 just around the corner, Disney’s new 2025 line has officially arrived at retail locations throughout Walt Disney World. The new line features apparel, accessories, souvenirs, autograph books and more highlighting an almost retro 80’s arcade color palette. Let’s take a look at the colorful 2025 collection.

Apparel

Accessories

Ornaments

Toys and Souvenirs

