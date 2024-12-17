Photos: Rafiki’s Planet Watch Cast Members Deck the Halls for the Holidays

See the clever decorations crafted by the cast members of Conservation Station.

The Cast Members of Rafiki’s Planet Watch at Disney’s Animal Kingdom are celebrating the holidays with some unique decorations inspired by the animals they care for.

Located within Rafiki’s Planet Watch, Conservation Station offers an in-depth look at animal habitats around the globe and the expert veterinary care the animals receive. Each exhibit and display area within Conservation Station has been decked out for the holidays by the cast, with plush animals, and other clever creations inspired by animals and the science used.

More decor can be found elsewhere in Conservation Station, with a Christmas tree and garland cleverly incorporating animals like frogs and butterflies.

