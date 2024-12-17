Photos: Rafiki’s Planet Watch Cast Members Deck the Halls for the Holidays

The Cast Members of Rafiki’s Planet Watch at Disney’s Animal Kingdom are celebrating the holidays with some unique decorations inspired by the animals they care for.
Located within Rafiki’s Planet Watch, Conservation Station offers an in-depth look at animal habitats around the globe and the expert veterinary care the animals receive. Each exhibit and display area within Conservation Station has been decked out for the holidays by the cast, with plush animals, and other clever creations inspired by animals and the science used.
More decor can be found elsewhere in Conservation Station, with a Christmas tree and garland cleverly incorporating animals like frogs and butterflies.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Review: Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows Provides a New Oasis at Walt Disney World
- Disney Parks Previews 2025 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Merchandise
- Astro Orbiter Closing for Lengthy Refurbishment at the Magic Kingdom in 2025
- Photos / Videos: Explore the Gorgeous Lobby, Terrace, and Pool Areas of Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Photos / Video: Wailulu Bar & Grill Offers Up New Polynesian Flavors at Walt Disney World’s New Island Tower
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com