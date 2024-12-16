Astro Orbiter Closing for Lengthy Refurbishment at the Magic Kingdom in 2025

A popular Tomorrowland attraction will be closing for a lengthy refurbishment next year at the Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- The Astro Orbiter, which allows guests to pilot a spaceship high above Tomorrowland amid a gleaming constellation of planets, will be halting flights for a good portion of 2025.
- The attraction, which first opened under its current theme in 1994, will be closing on January 13th, 2025 for a lengthy refurbishment.
- No end date for the refurbishment has been set at this time, but it will last into the summer.
- Guests looking for a similar experience don’t have to go too far, as both Dumbo The Flying Elephant and The Magic Carpets of Aladdin can be found in the same park.
- Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, another spinner attraction – TriceraTop Spin – is also closing on the same day, but this one is a permanent closure.
