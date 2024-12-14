Spot Animals from Home with This New Kilimanjaro Safaris Mug

The mug recreates the animal spotting guide found aboard your safari vehicle.
by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

New mugs are continuing to arrive on store shelves throughout Walt Disney World, including this delightful new mug featuring the animal spotting guide from Kilimanjaro Safaris.

What’s Happening:

  • This new mug translates the animal spotting guide found aboard your safari vehicles aboard Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom into drinkware.
  • Featured are many of the animals you’ll spot along your safari, such as giraffes, okapis, crocodiles, rhinos, elephants, and many more.
  • While the animals are labeled aboard the safari vehicles, they are not on this mug.
  • Retailing for $16.99, we spotted this new mug at Island Mercantile in Discovery Island.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning