Spot Animals from Home with This New Kilimanjaro Safaris Mug

New mugs are continuing to arrive on store shelves throughout Walt Disney World, including this delightful new mug featuring the animal spotting guide from Kilimanjaro Safaris.
What’s Happening:
- This new mug translates the animal spotting guide found aboard your safari vehicles aboard Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom into drinkware.
- Featured are many of the animals you’ll spot along your safari, such as giraffes, okapis, crocodiles, rhinos, elephants, and many more.
- While the animals are labeled aboard the safari vehicles, they are not on this mug.
- Retailing for $16.99, we spotted this new mug at Island Mercantile in Discovery Island.
- DIsney’s Hollywood Studios has also received some fun new mugs, including one featuring the beloved Dinosaur Gertie.
