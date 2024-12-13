Photos: New Mugs Featuring Classic Disney’s Hollywood Studios Iconography Arrive at Celebrity 5 & 10

Walt Disney World continues to feed fans of classic Disney’s Hollywood Studios with the release of two new coffee mugs – one of which features the beloved Dinosaur Gertie.

Guests can celebrate the iconic Dinosaur Gertie’s Ice Cream of Extinction with a new mug featuring the establishment’s logo. Situated on the shores of Echo Lake in the park, this giant ice cream stand is shaped like Gertie the Dinosaur, one of the earliest animated characters in the history of the artform, created by Winsor McCay. This new mug follows a similarly designed tumbler that was also recently released.

Another new mug harkens back to the filmmaking roots of Disney’s Hollywood Studios, featuring Mickey Mouse holding a clapboard in front of the park’s logo.

We also spotted a collection of other, non-Hollywood Studios mugs and tumblers, featuring characters from Inside Out 2, Wreck-It Ralph and Zootopia, as well as the Incredible Hulk and Groot.

You can find all of these mugs for yourself at Celebrity 5 & 10 on Hollywood Boulevard.

