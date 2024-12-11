Rick Springfield and Air Supply are among the musical acts you can see in March.

2025’s EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is on its way to Walt Disney World and we now know the first round of musicians who will be performing at the Garden Rocks Concert Series.

What’s Happening:

The dates have been revealed Flower & Garden Festival at EPCOT

The Garden Rocks concerts will, per usual, be performed at the America Gardens Theatre at EPCOT.

Announced so far are: March 7, 8 – Tommy DeCarlo, former lead singer of Boston March 9, 10 – Air Supply – 50th Anniversary Celebration March 14, 15 – Blue October March 16, 17 – Rick Springfield March 21, 22 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone March 23, 24 – 38 Special March 28, 29 – Jason Scheff, Longtime singer of Chicago



