First Crop of Performers Revealed for the Garden Rocks Concert Series at EPCOT’s 2025 Flower & Garden Festival

Rick Springfield and Air Supply are among the musical acts you can see in March.
2025’s EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is on its way to Walt Disney World and we now know the first round of musicians who will be performing at the Garden Rocks Concert Series.

What’s Happening:

  • The dates have been revealed for 2025’s Flower & Garden Festival at EPCOT and with them, we also now have the first info on who will be performing at the Garden Rocks Concert Series this time around.
  • Disney Parks Blog has posted the initial performers and dates. For now, they only go through March, with more performers and dates to be revealed down the line. The Flower & Garden Festival itself is running from March 5 to June 2.
  • The Garden Rocks concerts will, per usual, be performed at the America Gardens Theatre at EPCOT.
  • Announced so far are:
    • March 7, 8 – Tommy DeCarlo, former lead singer of Boston
    • March 9, 10 – Air Supply – 50th Anniversary Celebration
    • March 14, 15 – Blue October
    • March 16, 17 – Rick Springfield
    • March 21, 22 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
    • March 23, 24 – 38 Special
    • March 28, 29 – Jason Scheff, Longtime singer of Chicago

