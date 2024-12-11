2025’s EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is on its way to Walt Disney World and we now know the first round of musicians who will be performing at the Garden Rocks Concert Series.
What’s Happening:
- The dates have been revealed for 2025’s Flower & Garden Festival at EPCOT and with them, we also now have the first info on who will be performing at the Garden Rocks Concert Series this time around.
- Disney Parks Blog has posted the initial performers and dates. For now, they only go through March, with more performers and dates to be revealed down the line. The Flower & Garden Festival itself is running from March 5 to June 2.
- The Garden Rocks concerts will, per usual, be performed at the America Gardens Theatre at EPCOT.
- Announced so far are:
- March 7, 8 – Tommy DeCarlo, former lead singer of Boston
- March 9, 10 – Air Supply – 50th Anniversary Celebration
- March 14, 15 – Blue October
- March 16, 17 – Rick Springfield
- March 21, 22 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
- March 23, 24 – 38 Special
- March 28, 29 – Jason Scheff, Longtime singer of Chicago
More from EPCOT:
- New Efficient Solar-Paneled Trash Can Appears at EPCOT
- Club Cool at EPCOT Switches From Paper Cups to Clear Plastic Ones
- Video: Full Performance of the Hanukkah Storyteller at EPCOT's Festival of the Holidays
- Josh Gad Visits Cirque du Soleil's Drawn to Life at Walt Disney World
- EPCOT’s Dedication Plaque Returns With a New Look (11/25/2024)
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com