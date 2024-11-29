Josh Gad Visits Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life at Walt Disney World

The voice of Olaf took the time to meet with the cast and crew of the Cirque du Soleil show.
Voice of Olaf and avid Disney fan Josh Gad paid a visit to Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life during his recent trip to Walt Disney World.

  • Gad posed with a large sketch of his most iconic character, the loveable snowman Olaf from Frozen.
  • He also signed a wall backstage alongside a number of other signatures.

@realjoshgad

He noticed me mom. He really noticed me! #disneyworld #disney #olaf #frozen #mickeysverymerrychristmasparty #heisme @Disney Parks @Walt Disney World @Walt Disney Animation Studios ❄️☃️

♬ original sound – JoshGad

  • For Black Friday, Cirque du Soleil is offering up to 30% off performances of Drawn to Life. Click here to find out more.

