Josh Gad Visits Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life at Walt Disney World

Voice of Olaf and avid Disney fan Josh Gad paid a visit to Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life during his recent trip to Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- The official Drawn to Life Instagram account shared photos of Josh Gad visiting the cast and crew of the Disney Springs Cirque du Soleil show.
- Gad posed with a large sketch of his most iconic character, the loveable snowman Olaf from Frozen.
- He also signed a wall backstage alongside a number of other signatures.
- Gad has had quite the week at Walt Disney World, hosting the Candlelight Processional for its first two nights at EPCOT. He also shared a fun video where he tried to get Olaf’s attention during Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.
- For Black Friday, Cirque du Soleil is offering up to 30% off performances of Drawn to Life. Click here to find out more.
