Photos and Video: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade Returns with Updated Music and Choreography

The Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade is back for the Holidays at Disney World with a brand new soundtrack.

Christmas has arrived at Magic Kingdom! Returning as a part of the special ticket Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, the Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade returns with an updated soundtrack featuring holiday classics. Guests can still expect to hear the “Once Upon a Christmastime” song, but this year, other holiday hits, including some from Disney’s own song library, have been braided into the updated parade.

With a new banner commencing the festivities, fans will hear “From All of Us to All of You,” a song from the 1958 animated Christmas special of the same name.

During the Frozen segment of the show, Disney has added Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’s “That Time of Year.”

Adding even more sweetness to the Gingerbread section of the show, viewers may recognize “Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy” from The Nutcracker enhancing the holiday cheer.

As the Disney Princesses arrive at the holiday ball, both “Waltz of the Flowers” from The Nutcracker and the British Christmas classic “The Holly and the Ivy” usher in the royal guests.

Closing out Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, Santa Claus is accompanied by several merry musical numbers, such as “Up on the Housetop” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

In addition to the new soundtrack, new choreography can be seen throughout the approximately 20 minute long parade. You can check out our full video of 2024’s Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade below:

For more information on Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, including dates and pricing, you can visit Walt Disney World’s official website here.

