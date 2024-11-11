Photos: Gingerbread Carousel at Disney’s Beach Club Puts Emphasis on “Sweet” in Retelling of Holiday Classic

I don't recall this much gingerbread in Mickey's Christmas Carol, but we'll allow it.

25 Years ago a massive Gingerbread House made its debut at the Walt Disney World Resort inside the lobby of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. Since then, other deluxe resorts at the Florida destination adopted the trend on a smaller (but still quite large) scale in their own lobbies over the years.

Over in the EPCOT Resort Area of Walt Disney World, guests visiting Disney’s Beach Club Resort will find an elaborate gingerbread carousel, beautifully sculpted with detailed horses and accoutrement.

Look closely at the carousel, and you’ll discover that it is telling the familiar holiday tale as adapted in the 80’s, with characters and visuals from Mickey’s Christmas Carol. You’ll see the assorted spirits who greet Scrooge on each horse, as well as numerous depictions of Scrooge himself. Take a look at the various horses on the carousel in the pictures below, as well as some of the finer detailings sculpted out of gingerbread and other goodies.

Nearby, fans can also pick up some edible souvenirs to mark the occasion, including gingerbread itself. There’s also a fun cookie jar that features gingerbread characters and the other gingerbread sculptures of the Walt Disney World Resort illustrated throughout. There’s also a collectible pin featuring hotel iconography in a gingerbread style, similar to others found at other gingerbread locations throughout Walt Disney World.

You can check out the big Gingerbread House at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, in our post here.

