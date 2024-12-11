Dates Revealed for the 30th Anniversary of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Admission to the park includes access to the festival and concerts.
by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

The dates have been revealed for the 30th Anniversary EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival taking place at the Walt Disney World Resort.

What's Happening:

  • The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will take place at Walt Disney World from March 5 to June 2, 2025.
  • This event showcases beautiful character topiaries, captivating gardens, and delicious menus filled with fresh produce.
  • In 2025, they will celebrate the 30th anniversary of this beloved festival.

The Garden Rocks Concert Series:

  • The Garden Rocks Concert Series will be back entertaining guests at the America Gardens Theatre.
  • The full lineup has not been revealed as of yet, but Disney Parks Blog gave us a sneak peek of who will be performing.
  • More details will be revealed next year.

Lineup:

  • March 7, 8 – Tommy DeCarlo, former lead singer of Boston
  • March 9, 10 – Air Supply – 50th Anniversary Celebration
  • March 14, 15 – Blue October
  • March 16, 17 – Rick Springfield
  • March 21, 22 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
  • March 23, 24 – 38 Special
  • March 28, 29 – Jason Scheff, longtime singer of Chicago

More Walt Disney World Resort News:

Planning a Trip?:

  • Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel  to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

 

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy