Dates Revealed for the 30th Anniversary of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

The dates have been revealed for the 30th Anniversary EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival taking place at the Walt Disney World Resort.
What's Happening:
- The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will take place at Walt Disney World from March 5 to June 2, 2025.
- This event showcases beautiful character topiaries, captivating gardens, and delicious menus filled with fresh produce.
- In 2025, they will celebrate the 30th anniversary of this beloved festival.
The Garden Rocks Concert Series:
- The Garden Rocks Concert Series will be back entertaining guests at the America Gardens Theatre.
- The full lineup has not been revealed as of yet, but Disney Parks Blog gave us a sneak peek of who will be performing.
- More details will be revealed next year.
Lineup:
- March 7, 8 – Tommy DeCarlo, former lead singer of Boston
- March 9, 10 – Air Supply – 50th Anniversary Celebration
- March 14, 15 – Blue October
- March 16, 17 – Rick Springfield
- March 21, 22 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
- March 23, 24 – 38 Special
- March 28, 29 – Jason Scheff, longtime singer of Chicago
