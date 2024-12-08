Unbranded Tower of Terror Adjacent Apparel Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Some strange third-party shirts and hats are now available at Tower Hotel Gifts.

In a strange move, Disney is selling some unbranded Tower of Terror-adjacent merchandise in the attraction’s gift shop at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

While guests can still find plenty of Tower of Terror and Hollywood Tower Hotel branded merchandise at Tower Hotel Gifts, we did spot some interesting third-party merchandise for sale.

Two shirts and two hats not produced by Disney give off the feeling of a shirt from an Etsy shop, but that are being sold at the actual attraction.

They feature generic descriptions about haunted elevators and the fictional “Lucky 13 Elevator Company” without making any actual reference to the attraction.

Other items from this collection were previously available in the store, but this was all we spotted during our trip.

