Unbranded Tower of Terror Adjacent Apparel Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Some strange third-party shirts and hats are now available at Tower Hotel Gifts.
In a strange move, Disney is selling some unbranded Tower of Terror-adjacent merchandise in the attraction’s gift shop at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

  • While guests can still find plenty of Tower of Terror and Hollywood Tower Hotel branded merchandise at Tower Hotel Gifts, we did spot some interesting third-party merchandise for sale.
  • Two shirts and two hats not produced by Disney give off the feeling of a shirt from an Etsy shop, but that are being sold at the actual attraction.
  • They feature generic descriptions about haunted elevators and the fictional “Lucky 13 Elevator Company” without making any actual reference to the attraction.
  • Other items from this collection were previously available in the store, but this was all we spotted during our trip.

